A pilot programme aimed at promoting self care and combatting isolation among farmers was received so positively by farmers that the recommendation is to expand the programme nationally via knowledge transfer groups and agricultural education programmes.

The FarmConnect Agri-EIP project saw 126 farmers across four locations in Roscommon and Waterford participate for a six-week programme.

The project was designed against a backdrop of growing evidence of the excess burden of physical and mental ill-health experienced by Irish farmers, the knock-on effects of ill-health on injury and farm safety, and the negative impact that ill-health has on farm productivity, farm business and farm income.

Mounting pressure

The mounting pressure on farmers from increasing regulation have posed significant challenges to farmers’ identity, with ripple effects on their mental health, the EIP project organisers outlined.

The pilot programme attracted older male participants, with the average age of 59.7 years. Some 55.7% of these were full-time farmers, with specialist cattle farmers accounting for 57%.

They felt more at ease in discussing their health and wellbeing with others

Some 110 farmers took part and they were overwhelmingly positive about their experience, with 91.2% of them rating it as an eight out of 10 or higher and 100% agreeing that they would recommend the programme to other farmers.

On completing the programme, the vast majority said that, as a result of taking part in the FarmConnect programme, they contemplated making changes to the way that they take care of their mental health and wellbeing.

They said they felt more at ease in discussing their health and wellbeing with others and that they knew where to look for other supports and services.

Learnings

In response to an open question, the top six key learnings farmers took from the programme were:

Mental health and wellbeing, including mindfulness (38.3%).

The importance of connecting with others (36.2%).

The importance of positive thinking (34.0%).

Life-work balance including taking time for myself (29.8%).

Diet (26.6%).

Health awareness (23.4%).

The positive effect was also recorded in remarks from farmers such as:

“I’ve started to keep on top of my diet a bit better, I’m eating more fruit and drinking water. I learned that its small things that make the difference, you don’t have to go and change your whole life” - Conor.

“I started walking two to three nights a week and eating better food. I’m still doing it and I’ve nearly lost a stone weight which has done me the world of good” - James.

Recommendations

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon launched the FarmConnect report in Rathcroghan, Co Roscommon, on 12 July, where several recommendations were made.

Maximise reach by maintain FarmConnect within the existing knowledge translation KT model or other agricultural education programmes.

Reframe farm safety as being more inclusive of health and well being.

Make provisions for additional strategies to recruit younger farmers and hard-to-reach farmers.

Deliver a programme during the winter months.

Minister Martin Heydon spoke at the launch of the report.

Minister Heydon told the Irish Farmers Journal that the idea of running this project was to be able to incorporate its benefits for farmers' mental health and physical wellbeing into future schemes.

He said that getting the “evaluations back from the farmers and those who participated to see how we can scale that up, which is a key part of any EIP”.

“This has been money well spent in terms of not just for the people involved, but it teaches us about we can incorporate farm safety and farmer health and well-being into knowledge transfer groups,” Minister Heydon explained.