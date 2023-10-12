The land at Faugheen, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, is excellent quality and presently is all in grass.

A pair of farms in the Premier County are coming up for auction over the next month.

On the books of Clonmel-based auctioneer Pat Quirke, the two holdings in the south of Tipperary have drawn good interest to date.

The auctions for both properties take place in the offices of PF Quirke & Co Ltd at 44 Gladstone Street, Clonmel.

First up for auction on 31 October is a 17.7ha (43.74 acres) at Faugheen, Carrick-on-Suir.

Situated in the village of Faugheen, it’s close to the R697, which provides easy access to Clonmel, Kilkenny and Waterford.

Plenty of access

There’s an abundance of agricultural activity in the area and serviced by an excellent road network, this significant block isn’t short of access and is sure to appeal to farmers of all enterprises. Laid out in four large fields, a stream divides the lands that are all in grass.

There is some road frontage within the village boundary and, regarding this, Pat Quirke said: “Given it's located in the village, it could be a good option from someone willing to build a residence on the land. This is an excellent opportunity to add to an existing farm holding."

The guide price on this farm is €660,000 (€15,000/acre).

Killenaule

The second property is further north and consists of 35 acres for sale in two lots.

All in grass, the auction for this farm takes place at noon on Tuesday 14 November. There is a guide price of €12,000/acre on this property.

The 35-acre holding near Killenaule goes for auction in mid-November.

Lot 1 comprises of circa 10 acres at Rathmoley, situated almost halfway in a line running southwest between Killenaule and Moyglass - it’s excellent-quality land that was developed and well maintained by the owner.

Lot 2 consists of circa 25 acres and is located at Dunguib, just under 2km from Killenaule. This is laid out in three fields with road frontage.