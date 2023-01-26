The roadside holding near Ballindaggin village is going for online auction.

A pair of Co Wexford small holdings are listed for sale with Quinn Property.

First up is a compact circa 5.4-acre roadside holding that is going for online auction at 3pm on Wednesday 15 February.

Good-quality land, it’s in one division and suitable for a range of farming enterprises.

Presently all in grass, it’s guided in the region of €10,000 to €12,000/acre.

Land nearby was sold in excess of this figure recently, so there’s good appetite for land in the area that is close to Ballindaggin.

Just one kilometre from the village, it’s a short distance off the R702, Enniscorthy to Kiltealy Road and 10km west of Enniscorthy.

Private treaty

Moving east of the N80 and the Gorey-based auctioneers have a 10-acre holding for sale by private treaty. Set out in one natural division, the land at Ballyboy, Ferns, is currently in grass and has a natural water supply.

The 10 acres of top quality land at Ballybane, Ferns, are currently in grass.

Access from the road is via a short private laneway and this excellent-quality land is suitable for grassland or tillage and is attracting strong interest.

There’s a guide price of €20,000/acre on this holding that is a short distance off the Ferns to Bunclody road.