The Dealer sees that Tom Parlon of the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) – and former president of the IFA – expressed “shock” at the proposed imposition of a 10% levy on concrete products to offset the cost of the mica and pyrite redress schemes.

Commenting on the budget plan, Parlon claimed that the proposed levy would put €2,000 on the cost of new homes. However, the former farm leader made no reference to the crippling costs incurred by homeowners and farmers – many of whom are IFA members – whose residences are collapsing due to some sloppy builders, inept inspection processes and poor regulation.

Given that builders will inevitably pass on the cost of the new concrete levy to farmers and other consumers anyway, maybe Tom should be encouraging his members to ensure that they and their suppliers comply with all the regulations to avoid any further mica messes..