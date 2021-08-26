Macra na Feirme members tackled Croagh Patrick in preparation for their trek to Everest Base Camp. The next hike will take place on 3 October 2021 at Carrauntoohill, visit Macra.ie to register.

There are still some places available on the graduate development programme, now in its second year, which is ideally positioned to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which may not have the capacity to develop their own graduate programmes. Macra Agricultural Skillnet and UCC have collaborated to offer an exceptional, significantly subsidised graduate programme

This agri-food specific graduate development programme, which leads to a Level 7 Diploma in Leadership in the agri-food sector, offers a valuable bridge between third level and working life, and will provide relevant business, management, leadership and professional development skills to young graduates in SMEs, without burdening the companies with the expense of developing an in-house programme. It is designed for graduates working in SME agri-food companies who have the ambition and motivation to develop their core management skills. It will equip them to meet the management and leadership development needs of young agri-food graduates in the first three years of their working life.

Alongside the core technical business skills and best-practice tools, the programme will equip participants with motivation and coaching skills that will enhance their professional identity and capability.

As a result, participants will be able to embrace new challenges within their organisation and help to grow and have a lasting impact on their company. For further information and registration, please contact Deirdre Hilliard, School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, UCC, at 086-383 0011 or email deirdre.hilliard@ucc.ie.

Everest Base Camp opportunity

Macra na Feirme members been preparing for Everest Base Camp by participating in organised hikes throughout Ireland. Members have recently taken on Glendalough and Croagh Patrick, with the next hike taking place on 3 October 2021 at Carrauntoohill. Hikes are open to all members, you do not have to be committed to the Everest Base Camp Opportunity. If you have an interest in participating in the hikes, please register at https://macra.ie/collections/events.