Part-time farmers should be able to make a “strong income” which is “worth their time”, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

“I want to see everybody looking at it as a business and something that is worth their while financially, that can contribute to their family income and that it can contribute proportionately in relation to the size of the farm that they have,” he said.

The Minister was responding to questions from the Irish Farmers Journal on comments made by beef and suckler farmers that due to low margins, farming is becoming “like a hobby” instead of a viable income stream.

“There’s no doubt that many of our beef farmers, in particular, are part time. But I want to ensure that it’s worth their time and that they’re making a strong income from it and I also want to ensure that those who are full time, stay full time,” he said.

CAP strategy

Minister McConalogue said he wants to ensure that all farmers are making profits and are provided with “healthy prices” for the food they produce.

“That approach very much informs the framing of the CAP proposals I’ve put in place to try and further support farm incomes, support farmers of all sizes, maintaining those who are full time and rewarding those who are part time for the work that they put in,” he said.

The Minister described how, in his view, “over the next couple of years, we’re going to see a strong future for agriculture and for farms of all sizes and all types”.

“I think the value of food is going to become more appreciated and more recognised in relation to the market because I think food is going to become hard to produce in many parts of the world and is going to be more in demand because of a growing population.

“I think we will see that reflected in the market place as the next couple of years evolve,” he said.