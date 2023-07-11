Older farmers in particular are at risk of serious injury or death, accounting for over half the on-farm fatalities last year. \ Jack Caffrey

In total, 12 people lost their lives in farm accidents in 2022, an increase from the nine tragedies that were recorded in 2021 but still significantly less than the 2020 figure where 20 people tragically died as a result of an incident on Irish farms.

As has been the trend with fatalities for a number of years, the greatest number of deadly accidents for 2022 can be attributed to farm vehicles and machinery (seven), with a further four deaths attributed to falling objects and one drowning incident.

There were no fatalities concerning working with livestock for 2022, although due to the timeframe it takes to fully investigate accidents and fatalities the above data is only preliminary.

Age a major factor

Age has always played a significant factor in farm accidents, with the over-65s age bracket and minors accounting for a large percentage of fatalities in the past, with child fatalities accounting for 10% of tragedies between 2011 and 2020.

Thankfully, no records of deaths involving minors were recorded in 2022, although a significant proportion of deaths were recorded in those aged 65 and over. Fatal farm workplace accidents were reported in 11 counties in 2022.

Particular attention needs to be paid to the safety of ‘senior’ farmers. Family members can greatly assist such persons by discussing practical risk assessment.

Moving vehicles such as tractors, teleporters and ATVs poses a high risk to persons in close vicinity of them.

Use operating techniques to keep farm vehicles under control at all times.

Park vehicles safely and ensure that they cannot roll forwards or backwards.

Take precautions when accessing heights, such as hay or straw stacks or roofs.

Watch out for insecure loads at heights which can fall and kill.

Ensure that slurry and water tanks are securely fenced.

Over the winter months, darkness increases risk.

Complete or update your risk assessment document at the start of 2024 and implement actions necessary for health and safety on the farm.

Teagasc survey shows 4,500 annual farm accidents

As part of the Teagasc National Farm Survey (NFS), it was found that 4,500 non-fatal accidents occur on Irish farms on an annual basis. Over 88% of these farm accidents involved the farm operator, with a further 11% relating to family members. Farm workers accounted for the remaining 1% of farm workplace accidents.

Close to half (46%) of farm workplace injuries required hospitalisation, with a further 18% needing GP medical treatment and 16%receiving first aid. One-fifth of those injured did not require medical or first aid treatment.

In almost half of cases (47%) the injured persons required more than a three-day absence from farm work, the threshold for legal accident reporting.

More than 20% were out of work for between four and 10 days, with 6% unable to work for 11 to 60 days. Close to one-fifth (19%) of those involved in farm accidents lost 61 or more days of work. Correspondingly, 19% did not lose work time.

The above data, which was recorded in 2021 and concerned the previous year, shows that not only is the number of farm fatalities high, but that the rate of non-fatal accidents, that often go unrecorded, is also significantly higher than the industry would aim for.