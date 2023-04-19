In 20 years’ time parts of western Connacht will have no livestock and will be abandoned, derelict and eco-friendly, a survey of 440 farmers in the ACRES West Connacht scheme has found.

Farmers were asked to describe their area currently and said “marginal”, “difficult”, “clean water”, “fulfilling” and “part-time”.

They were then asked to describe how the project areas would be in 20 years’ time, with farmers using terms such as “no farming”, “abandonment”, “national park”, “derelict”, “eco-friendly” and “lonely”.

Results-based

Farmers were also asked whether a results-based programme was fair.

Of the 400 farmers surveyed, 71% indicated they felt this was fair, with only 16% stating it was unfair.

The survey also found that the majority of farmers did not feel they had a good understanding of ACRES at the time of the survey, which was in advance of meetings and webinars on the scheme.

Some 57% said they did not have a good understanding of the scheme, with the ACRES West Connacht team noting that it will have an important role in ensuring farmers better understand the scheme and what it hopes to deliver for both the local farmers and the wider environment.

Over 250 of the farmers surveyed said they still wanted to receive scheme documents in the post, with others happy to receive information via email and on their agfood.ie account.

The farmers surveyed were in northwest Connacht, south Mayo and Connemara. Of the 440 farmers, 72% were over the age of 45, 25% were over the age of 65, and just 12% were under 35.

Sixty-six per cent were part-time farming, and 33% were full-time farming.