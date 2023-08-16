There’s been quite a stir since the revelation that three in four farmers would vote for a farmers’ party, were one on the ballot paper.

The current political parties were quick to respond. They all had much the same response: “There already is a farmers party – and it’s us.”

Farm organisations, meanwhile, interpreted the result as a clear indicator of just how disaffected farmers are with the Government and opposition parties.

Many of the 21 independent TDs spoke out (see page 8 south). The very fact that almost all of these Independents are in rural constituencies is a sign of a political disconnect.

Michael Fitzmaurice has been toying with the idea of leading a rural party for some time. He’s still in background talks, but his only statement is to say that he won’t seek a return to the Dáil as an Independent. Fitzmaurice will either be leading a political party or he’s out.

It’s unusual for Fitzmaurice to appear this indecisive. However, starting a political party is not a simple matter – it can’t be achieved overnight. Even the late Dessie O’Malley took 10 months to launch the Progressive Democrats following his expulsion from Fianna Fáil. Finding the right group of people with the commitment, judgement and astuteness to safely steer a political ship through its maiden voyage is no easy matter.

Cork southwest Independent Michael Collins is more in favour of a “federal solution”. By that I mean he wants the current political groupings in the Dáil to evolve into something more cohesive, but still a grouping rather than a political party.

There are currently three separate Independent groupings in the Dáil.

The Rural Independent group and the Independent group have six TDs each, with nine TDs in the Regional group. These, particularly the latter two, are marriages of convenience, as a minimum of six TDs is required in a political grouping to earn speaking time and other benefits.

Collins wants to bring as many of them as possible under one roof, and find others to join, but remain as a grouping, and not taking the final step towards a party.

For the Farmers Alliance, the survey couldn’t have come at a better time. Announcing their intention to form a political party and field candidates focused on rural Ireland, farming and its issues in the same week as farmers declared their interest in such a party was fortuitous, and may have helped gain them some of the national media attention that followed their social media declaration. For them, the hard work really starts now, with local elections 10 months away.

While a week might be a long time in politics, Dessie O’Malley might tell them 10 months can go by very quickly.