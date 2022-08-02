Jack Hanna, of Stranooden, Co Monaghan, died on Friday 3 June and was laid to rest after his funeral service on Monday 6 June in Ballybay First Presbyterian Church.

In the many tributes paid to Jack, he was described as a man truly committed to the local farming community, noted as a man of total honesty, integrity and respect.

Jack joined the Corcaghan Co-op committee in July 1971 and served for 50 years until he retired in July 2020.

He was elected chair in 1987 and over the following 33 years he would oversee this small co-op as it grew and prospered.

In 1991, he was instrumental in the acquisition of Ballybay Mart, a brave investment at that time as it marked a move away from the traditional business of the co-op but he knew that for a small business to survive it must branch out.

Rest in peace Jack.