The farming industry in NI has lost one of its most notable figures with the passing of Jim Carmichael on Friday 18 March 2022.

Jim served for many years as the development officer of the NI Agricultural Producers’ Association (NIAPA) and was well known for all his work and dedication helping farmers with single application forms and sorting issues that arose as a result of farm inspections.

He also worked tirelessly lobbying on behalf of farmers across a wide range of issues.

Tribute

Paying tribute, West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer said that Jim had assisted thousands of farmers throughout his career.

He was laid to rest following Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lavey on Monday.

We offer our sympathy to his wife Philomena, the wider family circle, and to his colleagues in NIAPA.