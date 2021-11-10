At the launch of the National Rural Network (NRN) report on Stimulating the Agricultural and Rural Economy were: John Malone, former Secretary General Department of Agriculture, chairman of the working group that drew up the report, Dr Pat Bogue, NRN, author of the report and Gerry Gunning, Executive Secretary IFA Rural Development Committee, a member of the working group.

The agri-sector was shocked by the sudden passing of Pat Bogue last week at the age of 49.

If you’ve ever been approached by a researcher at the ploughing championships, a mart or a farm walk, the chances are you were answering questions posed by Broadmore Research, the company Bogue founded and built up to become the pre-eminent market research company focused on farming and agri-food.

A graduate of UCD’s agriculture faculty, Pat first came to prominence as Macra’s agriculture affairs officer in the mid-1990s. He then completed a doctorate research programme on dairy farming sustainability.

In 2007, he founded Broadmore Research to provide research and consultancy services to the agriculture, rural and community/social sectors. Over the last 14 years, it has become a highly regarded and trusted operator.

A keen runner, Pat had completed his 23rd marathon only days before his untimely passing. As part of the Clare Cruasaders, he had combined his hobby with fund-raising for childrens’s charities.

A native of Callan, Co Kilkenny, he made his life in Ennis, Co Clare, with his wife, Maria and sons Colm and Conall.

To them, Pat’s parents Catherine and Philip, his family and his wide circle of friends and colleagues, we extend our sincere sympathies.