The patience of farmers who are on designated land is at breaking point, Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) president Vincent Roddy has said.

Speaking following his re-election for a two-year term at the INHFA AGM on Thursday in Claremorris, Co Mayo, he said that land designations are costing farmers money and that while farmers want to work with nature, protect biodiversity, and tackle climate change, he said they “can’t be left carrying the entire cost”.

This, he said, has already happened with designated land.

“From our political establishment and well-meaning environmentalists, we are told of the need to support farmers through a just transition, however, these are empty words because the reality is very different.

Payments

“When designations were first introduced, farmers got €242/ha under the Rural Environment Protection Scheme (REPS) in recognition of the burden associated with the designations.

"This was later reduced to €150/ha under the Agri-Environment Options Scheme (AEOS), then reduced under the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS) to €79/ha,” he said.

Support

There is no payment for the “burden” of designated land under the Agri Climate and Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), he said.

“If we are serious on supporting farmers on this and other environmental demands, then there needs to be a recognition of our costs as well as any impact it is having on our income.

“And in doing this, we must also include any devaluation in property price and that in itself is pretty substantial.

“So what I say to you, Minister, the Government, and all politicians, both here and in Brussels: understand that it is blatantly unfair to put the entire cost of your environmental ambition on a cohort of farmers who have and continue to do their best in delivering for nature under very difficult circumstances and without the essential financial supports.

“But to now come back to those same farmers and demand more through the Nature Restoration Law is nothing short of disgraceful,” he said.

He said the INHFA’s ask is simple: “Drop your demands on the Nature Restoration Law and deal with the running sore that is land designations first”.

He called on the Minister for Agriculture to deliver a budget for farmers on designated land.