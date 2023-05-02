Handler Gary Jones and show champion Jones Crushtime Patrica with IHFA president Richard Whelan and show judge Hefyn Wilson. \ Tony Keane

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) Emerald Expo in Virginia, Co Cavan, saw main sponsors FBD and many other companies contribute to a significant €28,000 prize fund.

Hefyn Wilson from Wales was the judge on duty. He has also judged at the Great Yorkshire Show and the premier pedigree herd competition, while previously judging at the National Holstein Show in Tullamore.

The competition was strong throughout each class as Hefyn looked for an animal with balance and strength, depth in the body and a mammary system which was both high and wide.

Handler championship winner Rachel Corley, Monaghan. \ Tony Keane

Becky Hynes, Cork, reserve champion, in the handler championship, and winner of the handler aged 12 years and under on January 2023 class. \ Tony Keane

The day began with the under-12 handlers competition and Abbie Duffy taking home first place on her debut.

The Paul family who run the Slatabogie Herd in Maghera won both the premier breeder and the premier exhibitor titles.

Laurence Feeney, CEO of the IHFA, highlighted that this year’s event was special as the Holstein and Red Holstein conference was held during the week and visitors from over 20 European countries were present at the show.

Abbie Duffy, Monaghan, winner of the handler aged 12 years and under in the January 2023 class, and honourable mention in the handler championship. \ Tony Keane

He also mentioned how Ireland and other European countries are operating under similar conditions and we have the same aims and challenges.

He thanked all the event sponsors, with a special thanks to FBD.

Intermediate and supreme

It was a remarkable day for Jones Crushtime Patricia from Jones and Knowlesmere Holsteins in Gorey, Co Wexford.

The two-year-old heifer, bred by Gary and Izzy Jones, claimed the intermediate and supreme championship.

This animal has a super pedigree behind her. Gary purchased embryos from Triple T in Ohio to breed the dam of this heifer.

Jones Crushtime Patricia, sired by Col Dg Crushtime-ET, is her first natural calf and only has one previous title to her name after winning at the Ulster Winter Fair.

The animal is now calved down 60 days and producing 40l/day.

Gary highlighted that she is a nice medium-sized cow with good legs and is trouble-free.

The senior reserve champion title went to Philip and Linda Jones from Hallow Holsteins, who took the plaudits for the four-year-old cow Hallow Sol Twizzle.

The third-calver out of Hallow Atwood Twizzle comes from a family of successful cows, with her dam securing victory as the Millstreet champion in 2022, while also winning in the Baileys championship in recent years.

The Twizzle family has had lots of success through the years in the Baileys competition.

Super figures accompanied the stylish animal, with 3.6% protein, 5% fat and 11,000kg of solids on her second lactation.