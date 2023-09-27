I see that St Anthony was crowed Ireland’s favourite saint at the National Ploughing Championships.
Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighlin Diocese had invited the public to stand 326 to cast their vote last week.
During previous Ploughings, the Diocese held competitions on Ireland’s favourite prayer, poem and hymn. Lady of Knock came out on top last year.
I would have given my vote to St Isidore, naturally, because he’s the patron saint of farmers and agriculture. A close second was St Anthony. He has helped me find my jeep after the Ploughing many a time.
