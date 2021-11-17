We now have two dairy processors who have given a signal to their NI suppliers to improve milk solids.

Glanbia Ireland was first out of the traps in the spring with higher increments for fat and protein being introduced over the next four years, potentially ahead of a move to a payment system based solely on milk solids at some point in the future.

After a few months of deliberation by its board, Lakeland has now come forward with a system based on higher fat and protein increments for those who increase solids above a base year (see page 7).

It is a step in the right direction, but also hard to see how it can be a long-term policy when it creates a scenario where two farmers could be paid different prices for exactly the same quality of milk.

The Dale Farm board has also been considering the issue, and is expected to make an announcement in the weeks ahead.

As highlighted by the turnout in Antrim on Monday night (see page 6) there is momentum among farmers for change and payments that actually reflect the true value of milk.

The point was made at the meeting that the vast majority of farmers are in the middle when it comes to milk quality, with 80% probably covered by a range of around 0.5p/l.

In other words, it is these farmers who should be driving change, not loud voices at either extreme. Those who have the honour of being elected on to co-op boards must always remember that.

Compelling

But perhaps the most compelling argument was that put by Ballmoney dairy farmer Gary Thompson when he warned that the industry cannot continue to send a signal to farmers to go for higher yield instead of higher solids. Cooling water, hauling it and burning it off in processing just does not stack up environmentally as we go forward.

Read more

Dairy farmer group call for ‘Solid Change’