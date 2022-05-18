The combined payments to farmers will be almost €24m. \ Ramona Farrelly

The Department of Agriculture will begin issuing the balancing 15% payment to 2021 participants of the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS), with over 39,000 farmers set to receive a combined €23.7m in this round of payments.

The payments will be issued to some 85% of the scheme’s participants by the end of the week, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has stated.

“I am very pleased that my department is commencing these GLAS balancing payments ahead of schedule to over 39,000 farmers,” said Minister McConalogue on announcing the payments.

“The payments this week will issue to 85% of GLAS participants and will reach farmer’s bank accounts this week.

“Meeting our scheme payment commitments to farmers is a key priority of mine and this continues our excellent record in recent times on this,” he said.

Cashflow boost

The minister recognised the importance of the balancing payments to supporting farm cashflow over the summer months.

“These payments are an important cashflow boost to farmers at this time of year and of course are a recognition of their contribution to the significant environmental achievements in the GLAS scheme,” Minister McConalogue said.

He also commented that farmers should have the opportunity to apply for the 2023-2027 voluntary agri-environmental scheme before the end of the year.

“Today’s payment of just under €24m brings the total payments made to date under GLAS to €1.18 billion and I was very pleased to offer extensions to GLAS participants for the last two years so they could continue in the scheme.

“This investment will be surpassed in the incoming CAP where I have secured €1.5 billion for the flagship environmental scheme. I expect to be launching this before the end of this year and offering farmers the opportunity to join then,” he concluded.