Young trained farmers will be able to draw down support payments rising to a maximum of €8,500 under the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF). The payment rate is set approximately €170/ha to a maximum of 50ha.
This represents a sharp increase compared to the payment of €68 per activated entitlement value under the Young Farmers Scheme in place from 2015-2022. The higher payment is being funded by way of 3.5% of direct payments being ringfenced for CISYF, with the European Commission targeting an improved trend of generational renewal.
