Payments began issuing last week, the Department has said.

Some 252 farmers had applied for the Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme (PEPS) before the closing date of 20 March, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

Payments were made to approximately 105 farmers last week, with another tranche of payments expected to issue to around 50 more farmers this week, the Department told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Pig farmers who produced more than 200 pigs were eligible to apply for payment of between €3,000 and €20,000, depending on the number of pigs sold in 2021.

“The first tranche of payments was made last week, with the remaining applications due for processing as soon as possible,” stated a spokesperson for the Department.

“The remaining applications are still being processed and payments will issue to these as they are processed and any outstanding issues rectified,” the Department said.

€7m package

At 252 applicants, the Department’s figure suggests that no more than €5.04m of the exchequer-funded €7m package will be utilised in direct payments to farmers.

“The scheme was notified to the European Commission under the agriculture de minimis rules, which provide for a maximum payment per undertaking of €20,000,” the Department added in its statement.

There have been no developments in the negotiations between the Irish Farmers' Association and the Department over a proposed €100m rescue package for the pig sector.