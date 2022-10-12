The EU forestry strategy acknowledges that forest owners need financial incentives to provide “ecosystem services through forest protection and restoration.”

The new EU Forest Strategy places a particularly strong emphasis on forest ecosystem services. It seeks to “develop, among other things, financial incentives, in particular for private forest owners and managers, for the provision of these ecosystem services”.

Ecosystem services include important benefits to the wider population, such as carbon sequestering and storing, improving biodiversity of flora and fauna, improving water and air quality and even the health benefits that forests can bestow.

The strategy acknowledges that forest owners and managers need drivers and financial incentives to provide “ecosystem services through forest protection and restoration” in addition to wood and non-wood materials and products.

According to the latest State of the Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCM) report from the Ecosystem Marketplace, the non-wood market grew in value approaching $2bn in 2021. This represents a quadrupling of the market value over 2020.

This would provide a quality assurance standard for planting projects, ensuring they are verifiable, additional and permanent, so as to generate independently verified carbon units

The Irish Timber Growers Association has long made the case that woodland creation and sustainable forest management should have the potential to be a future source of income for growers, particularly through their carbon storage capability. This is a reality in the UK, through the Woodland Carbon Code, which provides reassurance about the carbon savings that companies can achieve by being associated with woodland projects.

A similar Forest Carbon Code (FCC) could be established in Ireland. This would provide a quality assurance standard for planting projects, ensuring they are verifiable, additional and permanent, so as to generate independently verified carbon units.

Such units could then be sold to companies and others who wish to show that they are mitigating their carbon emissions through Voluntary Carbon Offsets.

Providing such assurances would involve a formal auditing process with an agreed procedure, certifying the carbon storage and any other ecosystem claims made.

There are established forest certification procedures for the certification of timber, and these schemes can often accommodate other ecosystem claims within the certification audit.

While the importance of certifying timber products and the potential for group certification is well acknowledged, other non-wood forest products can also be certified.

Examples of such non-wood forest products that have been certified internationally include, honey, forest fruits, venison, mushrooms, cinnamon, maple syrup, tea, natural gums, cork and even beer.

Talking timber in Roscrea

After two years of virtual Talking Timber events, Teagasc is returning to live in-person demonstrations and talks. “We are delighted to be back live and we invite growers, foresters, companies and timber processors to our next conifer timber marketing day in Racket Hall Country House Hotel, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, on October 25,” said Liam Kelly, Teagasc.

“The focus this year will be on producing sustainable timber products and, as we are holding an in-person event, there will be excellent opportunities for forest owners to engage with timber buyers, harvesting contractors and foresters.”

Liam said the event will include;

A log and timber products display, presented by Forest Industries Ireland (FII).

Short and informative presentations on selling and supplying timber and what the market requires.

Networking opportunities for forest owners with a range of industry stands.

This event is free and all are welcome to attend, but registration is required on www.teagasc.ie/talkingtimber. The programme begins at 9.30am and ends at 2:30pm. The event is worth 30 CPD points to those registered on the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Programme.

Department’s shared vision for forestry

Minister Pippa Hackett has announced the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s Shared National Vision for Trees and Forests in Ireland until 2050. It outlines the Department’s view on the future of forestry in Ireland. It provides an insight into what will follow in the new Forest Strategy and the Forestry Programme (2023-2027), and is based on the work of Project Woodland, established in February 2019.

The report, The right trees in the right places for the right reasons with the right management – supporting a sustainable and thriving economy and society and a healthy environment, is reproduced here in full.

“By 2050, Ireland’s forests and woodlands will be seen as a symbol of the transformational social, economic and environmental changes that were needed to address the climate, biodiversity, housing and health emergencies of the 2020s.

“A much larger and more diverse forest footprint is being successfully managed to balance and deliver multiple objectives and benefits for climate, nature, water quality, wood production, people, the wider economy and rural communities.

“It forms a valuable, compatible element of the farming enterprise and is co-existing in harmony with urban and other landscapes and valued highly by citizens. It is also supporting a thriving and growing forest sector, long-term quality employment for a sustainable workforce, ecosystem services and public, educational and recreational amenities.

“There is a nationwide awareness and understanding of the multiple benefits of forests. Forestry is at the centre of the circular and green economy, with Irish-grown timber the material of choice for the substitution of carbon-intensive building products for new Irish homes. Forestry is providing a profitable diversification option for farmers, with people living in rural, urban and suburban communities feeling a sense of connection and pride in their local forests and woodlands, and the many benefits that they provide.

“Legacy environmental issues associated with past forestry practices are being successfully addressed, building on improvements already made through enhanced sustainable forest management practices.

“The Irish landscape now features a rich variety of diverse, resilient and healthy trees, woods and forests, established for multiple purposes and delivering multiple benefits for the environment, economy and society on both public and private land.”

Four-in-row timber trade award for Glennon Brothers

Mike Glennon (centre), joint managing director, Glennon Brothers, receives the Softwood Trader of the Year award from Andy Hodge of Arxarda and Paul Sinha, who was MC at the event.

In a rare achievement, Glennon Brothers Ltd won the UK Softwood Trader of the Year award for the fourth consecutive year.

Organised by the Timber Trade Journal (TTJ), this is the most coveted award in the timber processing sector, as it is open to companies across Europe to vote for their choice of Best in Class timber supplier.

“We are delighted to win this prestigious award, completing a four-in-a-row since 2019, despite once again being up against an exceptionally strong list of fellow nominees,” said Mike Glennon, joint managing director of the Longford-based sawmill, which has sawmills and timber frame plants in Ireland and Scotland.

“To follow up our success of the last three years in the same category is especially pleasing, and I’d like to sincerely thank our customers for voting for Glennon Brothers and for their continued support and faith in us,” he added.

“This year has been challenging for the sector as it has continued to deal with the aftermath of Covid-19, the tragic Russian invasion of Ukraine, the resulting energy and inflation hikes, and a more uncertain trading environment,” said Pat Glennon, joint managing director.

He pointed to the employment and social impact of Glennon Brothers.

“Over 900 families in the UK and Ireland depend on Glennon Brothers, for their livelihood,” he said.