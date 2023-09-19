Lloyd and David Pearson with Minister of State Martin Heydon at the launch of their 75th birthday. \ Claire Nash

The Pearson family was joined by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon and managing director of the National Ploughing Championships Anna May McHugh as they celebrated the company’s 75th year in business on the opening day of the Ploughing on Tuesday.

Company directors David and Lloyd Pearson said the success of the company is down to the work ethic and dedication of the people working in the family business.

Pearson was formed by their grandparents Eric and Florence in 1948. Their father Alan has been a director of the company since 1971 and, in recent years, handed over the management to David and Lloyd.

Pearson is embarking on a new expansion, with its manufacturing facilities in Athy increasing in capacity by 30,000 square feet.

Lloyd explained that the company is investing in a new injection moulding centre of excellence, investing in manufacturing equipment and is also investing in people and will be recruiting new data scientists and artificial intelligence experts.

Pearson manufactures a range of milking and feeding equipment for Irish and international customers, with a strong focus on growing the export market.