Bean planting may begin shortly and so information on variety performance on the recommended list is now very relevant.

The Department of Agriculture is amending the Tillage Incentive Scheme to ensure protein crops planted in your existing tillage area will not affect eligibility for the scheme.

Farmers who have increased their overall cropping area compared to 2021, will receive €400/ha of tilled grassland under the scheme. However, it was initially stated that an increased area of protein crops compared to last year would be subtracted from any eligible area.

This was understood to be because protein crops themselves receive an incentivised payment. That stipulation has now been removed.