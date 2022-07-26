Charollais ram lambs were in demand at the NI premier sales.

Pedigree Charollais ram lambs peaked at 4,000gns at the premier sale of the Northern Ireland Charollais Sheep Society sale in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Monday.

Topping the sale was a December 2021-born animal, Hollylodge 22XWZ00763, from the McConnell brothers, Co Antrim.

Sired by Loanhead Ur The Boy and out of a homebred ewe, the top-priced animal was tapped out as supreme champion in the pre-sale judging.

Next up was another ram lamb, Round Tower 22VHJ00016, from Christopher Kennedy, Co Armagh. This Loanhead Upper Class son sold for 4,000gns.

Champion female went to the Artnagullion flock of William McAllister, Co Antrim, for his December 2021-born ewe lamb which sold for 1,600gns.

Dorsets

The Northern Ireland Dorset club also held its premier sale on Monday of this week in Ballymena Mart, Co Antrim.

Taking home the title of supreme champion was Ballytaggart K75 E02771, a September 2021-born ram lamb from Thomas Wright, Co Antrim.

Sired by Downkillybegs Daredevil and out of a homebred ewe, this animal had an ARR/ARR genotype and topped the sale at 3,600gns.

Standing reserve supreme champion was another ram lamb, Downkillybegs E023, from William Carson, Co Antrim. Sired by Lisnafillan C106, this September 2021-born lamb sold for 2,400gns.

