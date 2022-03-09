If would like to speak to a member of our team, please call us on 01-4199525
Reset password
Please enter your email address and we will send you a link to reset your password
If would like to speak to a member of our team, please call us on 01-4199525
Link sent to your email address
We have sent an email to your address.
Please click on the link in this email to reset
your password. If you can't find it in your inbox,
please check your spam folder. If you can't
find the email, please call us on 01-4199525.
Email address not recognised
There is no subscription associated with this email
address. To read our subscriber-only content.
please subscribe or use the reader loyalty code.
The Irish Limousin Cattle Society will hold its spring premier sale in Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon, on Saturday 12 March. There are 92 bulls entered for the sale. All bulls are export-tested and fertility-tested. There is a voucher of €400 to the buyer of all bulls that make €4,000 or more on the day. The show takes place at 8.45am, with the sale starting at 12.30pm. Online bidding available on martbids.ie
The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society will hold its annual March show and sale of mixed-breed pedigree bulls and heifers on Saturday 12 March at 12.30pm. There are 22 Aberdeen Angus bulls and two heifers, three Limousin bulls and one heifer and 28 Charolais bulls and three heifers.
The Irish Charolais Cattle Society will hold its spring premier sale in Elphin Mart on Saturday 19 March. Sixty-one bulls and 34 heifers are entered for the sale. The society will give back €300 to the purchasers of the first 20 bulls to make over €4,000 and the first 10 heifers to do the same. All animals are export-tested and fertility-tested. The show takes at 10am with the sale starting at 12.45pm. Online bidding is available via martbids.ie
The Irish Simmental Cattle Society will hold its spring premier sale in Roscommon Mart on Saturday 19 March. Sixty bulls and 20 heifers are entered for the sale. The show takes place at 8am, with the sale starting at 12pm. All bulls are export-tested and fertility-tested. The Simmental society is offering free transport to the UK for any UK customers. The buyers of the five highest-priced bulls will receive a voucher of €200 each.
SHARING OPTIONS: