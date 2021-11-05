Numbers were small at the autumn sale of pedigree bulls and heifers in Carrick-on-Shannon last weekend, but it didn’t stop the customers and some good money was paid for the top-end lots in the sale.

The top two prices of the sale went to John O’Grady, Creggane, Glenamaddy, for his two Charolais heifers.

He got €3,300 for Caerdaniel OMG, a November 2018-born heifer sired by Dingle Hoftmeister, and €3,100 for Claregal Rubi, an April 2020-born heifer sired by Goldies Icon.

The top price for bulls, €2,700, was achieved by Michael Keane, Dacklin, Carrick-on-Shannon, for his March 2020 Charolais bull Dacklin Rian, sired by Liseron.

Other Charolais prices included €2,600 for Drumcore Rockie, a son of Cavelands Fenian shown by Edward Bleakley, Derrylane, Killeshandra; and €2,350 for Clogher Rami, sired by Goldstar Ludwig and bred by Kathleen Crowe, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Ten Charolais bulls sold to average of €1,935.

Sixteen Angus bulls sold to average €1,750, with the top price of €2,550 achieved by Geraldine Shanley, Clooncolligan, Bornacoola, for her March 2020 Angus Aughnamona Tony, sired by Carrigroe Prince.

Eoin Lynch, Drumdaniel, Bantry, achieved €2,500 for his bull Gigginstown Deal, a son of Liss Maxy.

Both Coman Neary, Clooncullane, Strokestown, and Morgan Mulhern, Ballinafad, Boyle, received €1,900 for their respective bulls Cregga Tyson, a son of Liss Brendan, and Lecarrow Tom, sired by Mogeely Joe.

Angus heifers

Four Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to average €2,000/head, with Tim Slattery, Abbeydorney, Tralee, selling his September 2020 heifer, a daughter of Coolrain Patriarch, for €2,300, while Nigel Peavoy, Coolrain, Portlaoise, sold a September 2020-born daughter of Coolrain Roger for €2,150.

The top price in the Limousin section was achieved by John and Dessie Morrow, Aughawillen, Carrigallen, selling their April 2020 bull sired by Ampertaine Foreman for €2,600.

Hereford bulls

Two Hereford bulls sold at an average of €1,750, while three Hereford heifers sold to average €2,150/head, with Padraig Bohan, Gortfadda, Mohill, getting €2,850 for his September 2019 daughter of F.H. William, Gortfadda Jessie.

There was a 65% clearance rate at the Carrick-on-Shannon mixed breed autumn sale on Saturday last, with 42 of the 66 animals present sold.

The next big event for the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society is the commercial cattle winter fair to be held on 21 and 22 November.