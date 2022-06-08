Could Peadar Glennon be poised to make a return to the Irish Simmental Cattle Society having left his position as chief operations manager in the summer of 2021?

He took up a role with the Irish Angus Cattle Society as general manager but the Simmental position became vacant in the last month.

Could the lure of the red and whites bring him back into the Simmental fold?

If he does make the move, all eyes will be on the Irish Angus position with a couple of names already being mentioned for the management post.