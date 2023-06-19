Keep an eye on www.farmersjournal.ie for all the latest coverage from the summer shows.

It has been another busy week in the pedigree world this week.

It’s shaping up to be an even busier week next week.

Summer shows are taking place around the country, with lots to see and do for all the family, not just the farmers!

22 June - 25 June

Royal Highland Show

From Thursday 22 June to Sunday 25 June, the Royal Highland Show will take place in the RHS showgrounds just outside Edinburgh, Scotland.

The pedigree judging takes place on Thursday. Stay tuned to www.farmersjournal.ie for updates from the show.

24 June

On Saturday 24 June, Charleville Show in Co Cork, Ballyfoyle Show in Co Kilkenny and Newry Show in Co Down will take place. There are classes for all types of stock at each show, with plenty of fun for all the family.

25 June

On Sunday 25 June, Corrandulla Agricultural Show, Co Galway, will return for its annual event. There is plenty to see and do, with classes for all beef and sheep breeds.

29 June

Pure Friesian open day

The annual Irish Pure Friesian Club open day 2023, in association with the Irish Holstein Friesian Association, will be held on Thursday 29 June on the farm of Gearoid and Sarah Maher of the Killuragh herd.

The Killuragh herd is located just outside Cappamore, Co Limerick, and the 2023 open day is sponsored by Dairygold, FBD and the NDC.

Read more about it here.

1 July

Mogeely major reduction sale

Albert and Jennifer DeCogan of the renowned Mogeely Aberdeen Angus herd in Cork are set for a major reduction sale in Thurles Mart on 1 July.

The sale comprises of 38 elite heifers and includes all females in the herd under three years old.

Many of these heifers are sired by some of the most successful show bulls of the last two decades, along with some being show winners in their own right also. Catalogues available on irishaberdeenangus.com.