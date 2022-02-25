The penny must drop for Government that processors and retailers cannot keep paying farmers unsustainably low prices that do not cover the basic cost of production, according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA).

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said Government must “legislate properly for fairness for the primary producer” or “the spectre of continued rounds of emergency aid for farmers will have no end”.

He said the payment of a significant aid subsidy to pig farmers is another example of the Government having to provide financial support to farmers due to inaction on the substantial issue of ensuring primary producers get a fair price for their produce.

Excess profiteering

The Cork farmer said that the problem “starts and ends” with farmers “not receiving a fair share of the end retail price”.

“It has been apparent for a long time that processors and retailers are making massive profits at the expense of low-income farmers.

“This is why [the] ICSA has continuously argued for mechanisms to be put in place that would allow for greater transparency along the entirety of [the] food chain. Excess profiteering must be exposed and farmers must get a fair share of the retail price.”

Regulator

Kelleher said this “fair share” would only be achieved with the “establishment of a regulator with sufficient powers to compel major players to co-operate”.

“We can have stakeholder meeting after stakeholder meeting about this, but the reality is that without the ability to compel processors and retailers to be more transparent about their margins, it will not happen.

“It is incumbent on our own Government, and for all EU member states, to legislate properly for fairness for the primary producer. This is now more urgent than ever given the way input costs have risen so steeply in recent months.”

