Teagasc chair Liam Herlihy received over €29,000 in fees and expenses last year.

There were some interesting figures in the Teagasc 2021 accounts, The Dealer noted.

While much of the media focus has been on the surplus of €9.6m recorded by the State research and advisory body, it is clear that pensions remain a serious financial burden for the organisation.

The cost of servicing the Teagasc pension fund was €33m. This equates to around 18% of the State body’s total overall expenditure.

However, the actual cost of pensions for the 1,751 retired staff was in excess of €46.5m. This is an average annual payment of €26,640 per retiree.

The Dealer’s innate nosiness means that he invariably takes a gawk at the payments to board members.

Interestingly, the Teagasc chair Liam Herlihy secured more than the average retiree in 2021. He was paid €20,520 in fees and a further €8,774 in expenses, or a total of €29,294.

The other Teagasc board members – which include such farm-sector luminaries as IFA’s Brian Rushe, John Buckley of Macra and Liam Woulfe of Grassland Agro – were generally paid €11,970 in fees.

However, Tommy Cooke of ICMSA was paid €8,978 in fees, while Prof Thia Hennessy of UCC, Teagasc staff representative Martina Donnelly and the Department of Agriculture’s Eilís O’Connell were not in receipt of fees.