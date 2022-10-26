Rowena Dwyer is on the move, I hear. The former IFA chief economist is currently with Enterprise Ireland. Rowena has been appointed as head of the Irish Government Economic and Evaluation Service within the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, a very prestigious role.

I also understand that Willie Shortall is on the move. Willie has been with the IFA for 17 years, currently as a regional executive in the southwest, with responsibility for IFA Countryside.

He is heading to MKO environmental planning consultant in Galway, and will leave with the best wishes of all who have worked with him.