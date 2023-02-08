There’s a bit of musical chairs going on in the Teagasc crops advisory service at the minute.

The past few months have seen a number of moves in the Teagasc tillage team.

Martin Bourke moved into the organics section. Eoin Lyons then filled his role as a tillage adviser based in Tinahely, Co Wicklow.

He was the lead on the Teagasc-Boortmalt joint programme and Rebecca Bayley has now taken on that role.

In the latest news, I hear John Mahon is set to take up the role of tillage adviser on the Signpost Programme. This leaves a gap as John was looking after the Enable Conservation Tillage project. That role was advertised last week.

Meanwhile, there looks to be a general shortage of tillage advisers on the ground. There are more agronomists jobs being advertised lately. Hopefully they will be filled quickly.