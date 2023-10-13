Ireland is almost 700% self-sufficient in beef and 397% self-sufficient in sheepmeat. \ Donal O'Leary

Irish consumers’ demand for meat rose by almost 1kg per capita to reach 93.9kg in 2022, new Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show.

Demand fell for all meats apart from poultry, which saw a 3kg per capita or 7% consumption increase to 41.9kg over 2022.

Sheepmeat witnessed the sharpest fall, dropping by 5% on 2021’s consumption.

This saw poultry making up 45% of Irish consumers' meat consumption, with the equivalent figures coming in at 32% for pigmeat, 20% for beef and veal and sheepmeat accounting for the final 3%.

Meat supply rose by 57,000t to hit 1.48m tonnes in 2022, with an additional 33,000t of imports accounting for over half of this increase.

The CSO figures show that the country’s slaughter output grew by 24,000t, driven by a lift in beef and sheep slaughterings.

Pig and poultry slaughter throughput fell by 1% and 3% respectively.

Exports and self-sufficiency

Exports across all meat types climbed 5% to put an additional 44,000t of output into overseas markets, with beef accounting for 29,000t of the rise.

Overall, meat export volumes clocked 1.01m tonnes in 2022.

Some 81% of the country’s overall meat output went for export in volume terms.

These trends fed into Ireland’s self-sufficiency for meat falling 3% on 2021 figures to stand at 262% - as again the fall was driven by a fall in poultry slaughterings.

Self-sufficiency for beef climbed to 694% in 2022, while sheepmeat rose to 397%.

Poultry is the only meat that Ireland is not self-sufficient for, as only 80% of the national needs were produced in Ireland in 2022.