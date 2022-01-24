PTSB now joins with AIB, Bank of Ireland, and five Metamo Credit Unions in providing market access to the Brexit Impact Loan Scheme.

Permanent TSB (PTSB) has joined the Brexit Impact Loan Scheme and is now offering low-cost loans to business owners, including farmers, from €25,000 to €1.5m for up to six years.

PTSB opened applications as part of the €330m lending scheme to support Brexit impacted SMEs on Monday.

Making the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “The scheme gives our SMEs access to low-cost loans, should they need them, as the impacts of Brexit and the pandemic continue to be felt.”

Successor

The Brexit Impact Loan Scheme is a successor to the Brexit Loan Scheme. It will make up to €330m in low-cost lending available to eligible Brexit-affected businesses, including farmers and those in the agri-food sector, through the participating financial providers.

Loans of up to six years are available for investment and working capital purposes and loans of up to €500k (at a minimum) are available without requiring security. Some elements of refinancing are also available through the scheme.

Disruption

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “Businesses, including those in the agri-food sector, continue to adapt to counter the ongoing disruption arising from the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

“I welcome the participation of Permanent TSB in the Brexit Impact Loan Scheme providing another lending option for farmers, fishers and food businesses to access the finance required to adjust and adapt to the new trading conditions.”

Loans under the scheme are provided at lower interest rates than is otherwise typically available on similar lending in the market and vary according to the lender.

Lenders participating in the scheme are separated into two cohorts. For the first, interest rates are variable, but capped at an initial maximum rate of 3.7% for loans less than €250,000 and 2.75% for loans of €250,000 and above.

For loans from the remaining lenders, a minimum discount of 1% relative to their standard rates is required for loans under the scheme.

Further detail on eligibility approval for the scheme can be found on the SBCI website at www.sbci.gov.ie.

