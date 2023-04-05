On Friday 31 March an online-only timed Aubrac auction opened on MartEye in conjunction with Mid Tipp Marts, Thurles.

The Glenford Pedigree Aubrac Production Sale ran across the weekend, with potential buyers given the opportunity to bid until Sunday evening, 2 April.

Eleven females and six males from the renowned Glenford pedigree herd went under the virtual hammer, with the top call going to Glenford Peter Pan.

Glenford Peter Pan sold for €4,000 \Alfie Shaw

The sale saw progeny of Tullamore champions as well as heifers from the 2022 show team sell in the first-of-its-kind online Aubrac sale.

The bulls on offer were approximately 18 months old, fertility-tested and ready to work, while the in-calf female lots had been scanned and certified in-calf by Dr Dan Ryan, which gave potential customers plenty of confidence to buy.

The top-priced lot was a standout May 2021-born bull sired by Whitestown Leyland out of Altamont Jalina which sold for €4,000.

He was followed by his half-brother Glenford Rory, an August 2021-born bull out of Donard Jean which sold for €3,000.

Glenford Rory sold for €3,000. \Alfie Shaw

Trailing closely behind was an August 2021-born Hussard son, Glenford Razzle, that sold for €2,900. Hussard is a well-proven French AI sire and Razzle’s dam, Glenford Nextmillion, is one of the herd’s best breeding females.

On the heifer side, Glenford Runaway did the business. This February 2021-born heifer was sired by the herd’s stockbull Whitestown Leyland, which also stands in Eurogene AI Services, and sold for €3,500.

Glenford Runaway sold for €3,500. \Alfie Shaw

This heifer oozed class and was bred from one of the herd’s top cow families.

Her dam, Altamont Honey, was the reserve champion at the AIB national livestock show in 2016 and Runaway herself was successfully shown throughout the 2022 summer show season, picking up many awards along the way such as supreme champion at Tinahely show and second in her class at the 2022 Tullamore show.

The in-calf heifer is due to calve to Pacha in November.

Following on was the second lot of the sale, Glenford Pretty Girl.

This November 2020-born heifer was sired by Eros out of the 2015 supreme national livestock show champion, Glencara Isla.

Glenford Pretty Girl sold for €3,400. \Alfie Shaw

Pretty Girl was also successfully shown throughout the 2022 summer show season and managed to scoop a red rosette at Tullamore Show. Scanned in-calf to Otto, the stylish heifer is due to calve in August and sold for €3,400.

The next heifer to top the polls was a special lady in the herd, coming from a cracking cow family and going back to the herd’s foundation female, Belote, who was imported from France a number of years ago. Glenford Pretty Lady was sired by the renowned AI sire Dolby and was scanned due to calve in August to Otto.

Glenford Pretty Lady sold for €3,100. \Alfie Shaw

The November 2020-born heifer sold for €3,100.

The 11 heifer lots sold to an average price of €2,555 while the six bulls on offer averaged €2,983.