Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Peugeot 3008 SUV is Irish Car of the Year 2018
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Peugeot 3008 SUV is Irish Car of the Year 2018

By on
The Peugeot 3008 SUV is collecting awards everywhere it goes and has now added Irish Car of the Year to its list of accolades.
The Peugeot 3008 SUV is collecting awards everywhere it goes and has now added Irish Car of the Year to its list of accolades.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Focus
Member
The rise of the SUVs
Motoring
The rise of the SUVs
By Alistair Chambers on 05 December 2017
Member
Christmas driving experiences for the petrol head in you life
Motoring
Christmas driving experiences for the petrol head in you life
By Alistair Chambers on 05 December 2017
Member
Which pickup to pick up in 2018?
Motoring
Which pickup to pick up in 2018?
By Alistair Chambers on 04 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Manitous, mothering and motoring
Farm machinery
Manitous, mothering and motoring
By Michael Collins on 05 December 2017
Member
Heard it on the grapevine
Country Sound
Heard it on the grapevine
By Michael Commins on 04 December 2017
The Irish Farmers Journal Christmas Photo Competition is back
News
The Irish Farmers Journal Christmas Photo Competition is back
By Louise Denvir on 05 December 2017
Mint 207 diesel
Nct till march 2019Taxed till mayCar is like new3 month warranty...
View ad
Peugeot 2010 SUV DIESEL,
126,000km, MOT, one careful owner, immaculate condition inside and outside, full...
View ad
Toyota Landcruiser LWB
2010 NEW MODEL LANDCRUISER , AUTOMATIC, IMMACULATE CONDITION THROUGHOUT, NEW TIM...
View ad
Toyota Hilux SR Premium model
Toyota Hilux 3.0 diesel Automatic SR premium Top spec96k kmsF.S.HMint c...
View ad
Ford Focus Van
Immaculate focus van, loaded with extra's , vat included ...
View ad

Place ad