Pharmaceutical company United Drug has started to use Irish-produced biomethane in a bid to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The renewable gas, which is produced from anaerobic digestion (AD) plants, will be sourced from Green Generation in Cush, Co Kildare.

Green Generation became the first AD plant to inject biomethane into the national gas grid a number of years ago. The plant is owned by pig farmer Billy Costello and is fed with food waste and pig slurry.

The contract, which is facilitated by gas shipper Flogas Enterprise, will see 10% of United Drug’s total natural gas requirements supplied by biomethane.

Commercial director at Flogas Enterprise Barry Murphy (left) and CEO of United Drug Paul Reilly.

Flogas Enterprise is the first company to offer Irish biomethane to commercial customers in Ireland.

According to the company, day ahead gas prices have risen circa 350% in 2021 and this has put a focus on the strategic importance of developing indigenous gas supplies in Ireland.