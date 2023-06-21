The soil-testing project gives participants details of the soil nutrient status of their land. \ Donal O' Leary

Farmers in the southwest of NI will be able to apply online for the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS), from Monday 26 June until Thursday 31 August.

Participation in SNHS is a requirement for claiming future farm support payments and all farms in NI have been divided into four zones as part of a phased rollout of the scheme.

Soil sampling was carried out last winter in zone one, which covers the southeast of NI. Fermanagh, west Armagh and south Tyrone make up zone two and will be sampled during winter of 2023/2024.

The northwest will be covered in 2024/2025 and the north-east will be the last zone sampled during 2025/2026.