Conor Pass is an internationally recognised landmark as well as the gateway to the Dingle Peninsula.

There has been “phenomenal interest” for a 1,400ac holding which is up for sale on Conor Pass in Co Kerry, Dingle-based auctioneer Mike Kennedy told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The holding is comprised of just under 400ac of mature forestry and 1,000ac of mountain and lowland grazing ground.

It is for sale by private treaty at an asking price of €7,000/ac to €7,500/ac, which equates to between €9.8m and €10.5m.

With interest both internationally as well as nationally, Kennedy said that some callers are looking to buy it as it is - one large holding - while others are looking to buy it in smaller parcels.

These callers, Kennedy said, may be local farmers who wish to increase their current holding.

The lands are nestled at the foot of Mount Brandon right beside the village of Cloghane, and overlook Brandon Bay as well as the Atlantic Ocean.

Forestry

The forestry, which is located at the northern portion of the holding, is mainly Sitka spruce with some larch and pine, and was planted between 1988 and 1992.

Three lakes; Lough Atlea, Lough Beirne and Pedlars Lake are also included in the holding.

The lands are located approximately 6km from Dingle Town. Dingle is 70km from Killarney and 49km from Tralee.

The property also boasts extensive frontage to the Dingle-Castlegregory road, providing a number of established vehicular access points.

The land holding was last up for sale in 2007 at an asking price of €5m.

Speaking on RTE Radio 1 on Thursday, owner of the holding and American farmer Mike Noonan said it was time for him to “move on” and sell up shop.

“I bought a total of about six farms and I started over 25 years ago. I just started building up the forestry and then after I bought those lots, I started buying some additional land next to it which was more scenic and ended up owning most sides of the Conor Pass."

Noonan said he’s looking for a buyer who wants to keep it as one parcel.

“I’m looking for someone who wants to keep it together. The Irish people should enjoy it, there are so many hill walkers that enjoy their time there.

“I’m not in a rush to sell it, I’m just looking for it to be kept together. I’ve had a lot of offers already, for a good some of money on the forestry, but I’ve refused to sell."