Judge Michael Molloy, IHBS president Adrian Bateman, owners Michael and JJ Barret and Tennyson Egar of Irish Hereford Prime pictured with Gurtaleen Inchvale Phoenix at Charleville Show. \ Aidan Kinahan

Charleville Show returned for its 44th annual show last weekend. The show boasted something for all the family with plenty to see over the two days.

The cattle judging took place on Saturday 24 June with a strong number of entries across all sections.

Father-and-son duo Michael and JJ Barrett lit the Hereford ring on fire at Saturday’s show with their July 2022-born bull, Gurtaleen Inchvale Phoenix.

Phoenix is a Pulham Powerhouse son out of a Moyclare Phoenix dam and won the July-born bull class before he was selected as the Hereford male champion, the overall Hereford champion and the Munster Hereford bull of the year champion.

What was already a superb day for the Barretts continued to get better as they went on to claim the junior interbreed champion of the show.

The impressive young bull also scooped the breed championship titles at Bandon Show and Midleton Show in the previous few weeks.

A stellar day for Ardnacrusha man Donal Moloney saw his May 2021-born heifer, Charlotte’s Sapphire, secure the female and overall Limousin championship on the day before she fought off stiff competition to secure the senior interbreed champion of the show.

The TVR-sired female was purchased at the British Limousin Cattle Society’s 50th anniversary sale in Carlisle and continued her winning streak having been crowned the interbreed champion at Cork Summer Show last week and the reserve supreme champion at Balmoral Show.

Rachel Moloney pictured with the Limousin champion and senior interbreed champion, Charlotte's Sapphire, at Charleville Show. /Shanon Kinahan

The Moloney family also scooped the male Limousin champion with their new bull Castlebrock Trafford ET, a March 2022-born son of Mereside Godolphin and secured first prize in the breeder’s choice four-star or five-star continental breeding heifer class.