Pick up a poster this Wednesday to help you identify blackgrass.

Attendees at the Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations event on Wednesday 21 June should pop by the Irish Farmers Journal stand in the main arena where the machinery demonstration will take place to pick up a free blackgrass poster.

The poster is a handy guide to help you identify blackgrass on your farm and has some tips and advice for control.

Blackgrass is rapidly spreading across the country. The invasive weed can produce 6,000 seeds per plant and once identified needs to be controlled immediately.

You can also visit the grass weeds stand on the day and learn more about identifying grass weeds on your farm, as well as testing those weeds for herbicide resistance.

