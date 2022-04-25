A feed ingredient update, animal welfare and pig health will be covered in the event. / David Ruffles

The delivery of practical advice on the issues facing Irish pig farmers will be the focus of the Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) symposium on Tuesday 26 April.

The event will see a range of academics and industry leaders address attendees in the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise.

“The Irish pig industry is currently going through an extremely difficult period, and we feel that, now more than ever, practical advice needs to be taken into consideration for the survival of the sector,” stated president of the society Carla Gomes.

“We hope to see you at this year’s event and thank you for your continued support,” she added.

Summary of events

An update on developments in the area of pig feed ingredients will be provided by Queen’s University Belfast’s Professor Ilias Kyriazakis.

The current market situation of feedstuffs will be covered by Dr Rory Deverell of StoneX, a commodity trading advisor.

Programme manager of the AHI Pig HealthCheck will tell farmers how to best utiliser the data provided through the animal health programme.

2020 British pig farmer of the year Charlie Thompson is to discuss the benefits of technologies in pig units.

Advances in research on pig welfare will be covered by expert Dr Emma Baxter, Scotland's Rural College.

The event will also feature a trade show from 12 noon until the presentations begin from 2pm.

For those seeking further details on attending the event, click here.