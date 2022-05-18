Pig farmers gathered at Hilton Foods in Drogheda as part of an IFA pig committee protest from 6am on Wednesday to highlight the need for pig price increases to keep the sector afloat amid high feed costs and stagnant pig prices.

Hilton foods is a secondary pig processor, the sixth to see IFA pig farmer protests over the past three weeks.

“What is clear is that we need these price increases the same as we were looking [for them] last week,” said the IFA’s pig chair Roy Gallie.

"We are also seeking proper labelling. We know that prices compete with imports and all that. That is why we are seeking country of origin guarantees as well,” he added.