The average-sized pig farmer with 600 sows is set to lose almost €450,000 between September 2021 and September 2022, according to Teagasc’s calculations.
The income crisis will see a total combined loss of €128m levied across the country’s approximately 290 pig farmers over the same period, Teagasc pig development officer Michael McKeon told farmers on a webinar addressing the cash-flow challenges facing those in the sector. “It is a loss of nearly €450,000 for an average-sized unit in the country which is unprecedented – it’s absolutely massive,” he said.
