€200m has been put behind the scheme. \ Philip Doyle

Farmers in the Belgian region of Flanders are slow to sign to up to their government’s €200m voluntary piggery closure scheme.

Many farmers and farming organisations there have questioned the value of the incentives offered for closing up all or part of their units amid high pig prices and the return to pig sector profitability.

Grants of up to 120% of the value of pigs and facilities are available through the scheme, but interest has reportedly been low since its opening in early April.

Nitrogen emissions

Current pig prices in Belgium see most farmers prepared to continue production, possibly scuppering the country’s plans to reduce nitrogen emissions from agriculture.