The Council of Ministers heard that most other agricultural commodity markets were optimsitic. / Donal O'Leary

The provision of emergency funding for the pig sector was put forward at a European Council of Ministers meeting this week in Brussels.

The market situation for agricultural produce was on the agenda during the Council of Ministers talks, with ministers hearing that pigmeat was the main farm output facing significant difficulties in otherwise buoyant international commodity markets.

The Czech minister for agriculture called for “exceptional and urgent” supports to made available to pig farmers in the EU, as pig prices have stagnated, but feed prices have continued to move upwards, placing pressure on farm margins.

“The pigmeat crisis has been allowed to worsen over many years, which is why we are formally petitioning the European Commission for urgent action,” the newly-appointed Czech minister stated.

Supports

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said that it expects to meet with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, who attended the ministerial meeting, to push the issue of support for pig farmers further.

IFA president Tim Cullinan outlined his position on Tuesday, ahead of the IFA’s expected meeting.

“We have already seen several member states introduce various financial support packages for their respective pig sectors.

“I’m calling on Minister McConalogue and his officials to look at similar measures, not only for the pig sector, but for all those hit by these phenomenal input price surges,” he said.