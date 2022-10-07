Several fire brigades have responded to the pig lorry fire on the M8. \ Clive Wasson

A fire has occurred in a pig lorry near Cahir, Co Tipperary, this morning, gardaí have confirmed.

The incident occurred on the M8 between junctions 10 and 11.

Pigs inside the vehicle had to be let loose on the motorway to escape the flames, Cahir gardaí told the Irish Farmers Journal. It’s understood a number of animals were injured in the blaze. However, it is not yet known if any pigs perished as a result of the fire.

Response

Gardaí say the fire has been extinguished and that emergency services remain at the scene of the incident.

They confirmed that the driver of the lorry was uninjured and that there have been no other human injuries reported from the scene.

Road diversions will remain in place for a number of hours as the scene is cleared. Gardaí say additional vehicles are enroute or have arrived to collect the escaped and surviving pigs.

More to follow.