A pig lorry overturned at a roundabout in Co Monaghan on Tuesday 29 March at 9.30am.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a “single-vehicle road traffic incident” where a HGV overturned at the Coolshannagh roundabout in Monaghan.

Gardaí said that no life-threatening injuries have been reported and that investigations are ongoing.

Monaghan Fire Service attended the scene and has said that the driver of the lorry was taken from the scene by the National Ambulance Service.

“Monaghan Fire Service assisted in the removal of the pigs from the overturned lorry to a secure area while awaiting additional transportation,” a spokesperson said.

Monaghan County Council and a staff member from the Department of Agriculture were in attendance to assist.