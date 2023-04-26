The pig sector’s recovery from two years of unprecedented losses depends on Irish pig processors rising prices, the IFA has said.

Its comments come as the EU average pig price is 14c/kg ahead of Irish prices, despite Ireland usually being ahead of the average.

IFA pig chair Roy Gallie stated that tight pig supplies justify Irish factories announcing an immediate price hike.

Europe

“The average European pig price for last week’s pigs was reported at €2.42/kg which is significantly ahead of the Irish average price at €2.28/kg,” the pig chair commented.

“This trend must be reversed by raising the price paid to Irish farmers for their pigs to bring them above the EU average.

“The recovery of the Irish pig industry from the recent period of two years of sustained loss-making hangs in the balance,” Gallie added.