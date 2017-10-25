Pig prices reported to IFA w/c 23/10/2017
By Eleanor McBennett on 26 October 2017
Pig slaughter plants experienced interruptions to production last Monday and Tuesday due to ex-hurricane Ophelia.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in More
By Thomas Hubert on 25 October 2017
By Peter McCann on 25 October 2017
By Peter McCann on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By Eleanor McBennett on 18 October 2017
By Eleanor McBennett on 11 October 2017
TOMAHAWK 404GOOD STAIGHT CHOPPERCLL SALES 087 1472154VAT Inclusive: No...
VERY CLEAN TANKERPAINT WORK AS NEWFARMERS MACHINEYEAR 20081600 L...
RESEASED WHEELSGOOD TYRESVERY CLEAN TANKERREAR AND SIDE FILLYEAR...
ABBEY 1600 TANKERGOOD PAINT WORKSIDE AND REAR FILLGOOD TYRES€3...
ABBEY TANKER 3000 GALLONPAINT WORK IS AS NEWSTEERING AXLETWIN AXLE...