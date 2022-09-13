Pig prices increased between June and July this year also, says the CSO.

Pig prices increased by 18.4% in the year to July 2022 and some 5.8% between June and July this year alone, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In its agricultural price index for July, the CSO found that pig prices have seen the biggest increase year on year and monthly, when compared with all other livestock prices.

The statistics office found that cattle, sheep and poultry prices were up 16.2%, 15.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 12-month period.

However, out of kilter with the price increases seen in all other livestock prices, the CSO says calf prices decreased by 26%.

Monthly trends

The CSO’s findings on monthly livestock price trends indicate a somewhat different picture.

Cattle prices decreased by 6.8% between June and July 2022 and poultry prices remained stagnant, with no change.

Animal products have seen significant output price increases, with the CSO reporting milk prices 51.1% higher than they were in July 2021.

Eggs prices were also up 20.2% over the same 12-month period. However, wool prices paid to farmers decreased, albeit marginally, down 0.5%.

Milk and egg prices increased by 3.7% and 2.2% respectively between June and July this year.

Crop output

From its analysis of crop output prices, the CSO found that cereal prices were up 34% in the year to July 2022 and vegetable prices were up 1.6%.

A notable reduction was seen in the prices paid to potato growers, with potato prices in July 2022 down 27.1% on the prices paid in the same month last year. This potato price analysis included that on seed potatoes.

